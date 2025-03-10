03/10/2025



Updated at 08: 42h.





The Anti -Corruption Prosecutor’s Office has opened some Vox investigation proceedings for alleged irregular financing following a complaint that the PSOE filed on December 19 before the State Attorney General’s Office.

After being studied there, this complaint, in which … He pointed to the alleged concealment of donations of up to 4.6 million euros for different ways, was sent to anti -corruption, where the chief prosecutor Alejandro Luzón has decided to open some investigation proceedings.

The PSOE alerted in the writing of the alleged irregular financing through the “huchas” or “flow boxes” that the formation of Santiago Abascal places in the informative tables in different cities, as well as through ‘merchandising’ campaigns (sale of promotional objects of the party) that they considered, they actually serve to cover expenses of the party breaking with the financing law, specifically article 5.

It is also referenced to a 6.5 million vox loan from the Hungarian Bank MBH Bank Nyrt, whose main shareholder is Corvinus, a public fund in the country governed by Víctor Orbán.

The PSOE complaint that now investigates anti -corruption, as the Independent has advanced and has confirmed ABC, recalled that the Court of Accounts, in its report on the 2019 Vox accounts, already warned Vox of possible penalties for not justifying the origin of cash value for 311.’000 euros.

Pedro Sánchez’s party referred to the report of the Department of Political Parties of the Supervisory Body in which “it has not been possible to verify the nature of the accounting records for income from promotional activities that have promoted to 311,947.05 euros in 2019, since they have not contributed justifying them. This balance has been collected in cash through ‘Informative Tables’ and entered into the bank accounts of the formation through successive automatic cashiers ».











