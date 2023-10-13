“I hope that President Elkann reads this interview, I would like to ask him…”. The three-time world champion talks about himself exclusively in Gazzetta magazine: with a surprise…

At 26 he won his third consecutive F1 World Championship. This season alone he has won 14 of the 17 Grands Prix contested so far. He takes to the track with an aura of unbeatability in which he now seems cloaked. If Formula One has a king – and it now officially does – this one is Max Verstappen, the Flying Dutchman. To him Sportweek (on newsstands on Saturday as always at the price of 2.20 euros with the Gazzetta dello Sport) dedicates the cover: interviewed exclusively by Luigi Perna, the Red Bull driver opens up his horizons to us. Which go far beyond the very satisfying ones of an F1 circuit: “I have fun playing padel, I like Italian food and I can’t stand household jobs.” Max tells us about his idea of ​​building a museum, his meeting with Brad Pitt and his bigger dream: “I have no heroes but I would like to buy Schumacher’s Ferrari…”. See also Four Daspo arriving for the "emptying" of the Curva Nord

From a champion on the crest of a wave to another who has embarked on a path towards perhaps irreversible decline: to Paul Pogba Sportweek dedicate a portrait without discounts. Physical frailty, family quarrels, a second father (Mino Raiola) who is no longer with us, today the positivity to testosterone… We tell the sad epilogue of a career which had been preceded by many negative signals: the star with the smile is just a memory. The most recent story of the Octopus is an opportunity to take stock of doping in the world of football, with few positives and many dark sides: according to the data of Italian and international reports, the “non-negative” cases are estimated at percentages from zero point. But a sensational fact like that of Pogba confirms the doubts, beyond the statistics: discretion of the codes, timing that is only sometimes rigid, opposite judgments for identical episodes. This is not the case, is the conclusion of our investigation. See also These are the right-backs that Xavi's Barcelona would have on their wish list

Sportweek this week also has a large Green section: green pages dedicated to themes and stories related to environmental sustainability. Among many, the interview with a former champion of our football, the Frenchman Mathieu Flamini, and his new life: head of a company that offers a plant-based alternative to petroleum-derived products. “We are at the limit, the Planet is asking us for damages…”.