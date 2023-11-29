Only 100 pieces, only for Italy: with a very aggressive name “Tempesta”, a special Maserati series debuts which does not hide the desire to enhance the sportiness of the brand. A sportsmanship that the same Bertolini told FormulaPassion exclusively and that here starts right from the color. Yes, because of the 100 examples, 50 are in Tempesta Black metallic paint, and 50 are divided between the liveries called White, Intense Blue and Lava Grey, respectively.

This version of the Trident SUV adds new elements compared to the Grecale GT variant: combining sportiness and elegance in a very clever way, the Grecale Tempesta draws inspiration from a wind that defines its gritty character expressed both in style and content.

That is, 21-inch Crio rims, specific for this special version, brake calipers painted in red/black, and ends of the exhaust pipes in Anodized Black. Furthermore, under the skin there is the self-locking differential (LSD), the Skyhook adaptive suspension; while inside the brushed stainless steel sports pedals and the black finish of the Daylight Opening (DLO) stand out.

The equipment also includes tinted rear windows, a 360° panoramic camera and a volumetric alarm system.