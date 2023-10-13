The Basmanny court arrested Navalny’s lawyer Igor Sergunin

The Basmanny District Court of Moscow arrested lawyer Igor Sergunin, who defended Alexei Navalny (included in the list of terrorists and extremists; The FBK founded by him was included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent, recognized as an extremist and also undesirable organization and banned in Russia). This is reported by RIA News.

He is accused of participating in an extremist community. Sergunin will be detained until December 13. He faces up to six years in prison.

Earlier, law enforcement officers conducted searches of Navalny’s lawyers. The security forces also visited human rights activists Vadim Kobzev and Alexei Liptser.

On August 4, the Moscow City Court sentenced Navalny to 19 years in prison. According to the investigation, no later than 2014, he created an extremist community, whose activities were aimed at undermining state integrity and the constitutional order in Russia. To finance the organization, the management established eight NPOs, including firms and foundations.