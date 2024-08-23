Verstappen towards Zandvoort

We’re back on track this weekend with an even more special flavour for Max Verstappenwho after the summer break will resume as leader of the world rankings in his Netherlandsin Zandvoort. A circuit that has always seen him triumph both in qualifying and in the race since 2021, the year in which the track returned to be part of the world championship after a long period of absence.

On the one hand, Red Bull’s #1 will be able to count on the support of his Orange Army, but on the other he will still have to watch his mirrors for the return of McLaren and Landon Norriswhich currently occupies second place in the overall standings, 78 points behind, after an impressive recovery by the Woking team, including victory by Oscar Piastri in the recent Hungarian GP.

Verstappen’s words

Piastri joins a group of other pursuers made up of the Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz, which is why it is difficult for Verstappen to indicate the most dangerous opponent at the moment: “If we look at the championship, Lando is the closest in the standings – he replied in the pre-Dutch GP drivers’ press conference – but lately we see that there are many cars and many drivers who win races, so it’s a big question mark. We are very close. Attention to detail and the ability to get the machine into the right operating window can make the difference because there are many teams and many cars close together. We will see what happens, but it is very difficult to express an opinion at the moment.”

Verstappen who, among the many questions from the journalists present, also provided a comment on the start of Jonathan Wheatleywho after almost twenty years spent at Red Bull as Sporting Director has announced his departure from Milton Keynes to join the Audi project: “I had heard it even before the announcement, but in the end I have a great relationship with Jonathan and it will remain so even if he moves to another team for another opportunity for him. – he added – will have a different role and sometimes it’s also a bit of a new challenge so there is no resentment on my partindeed. I’m happy for him that he has this opportunity. We will obviously miss him within the team, but as a team we also have to look to the future, turn the page and figure out how to fill all the roles that are currently played by Jonathan. I’m happy for him and the team is also very grateful for all the work he has done, so there is no resentment whatsoever.”