Next Saturday, August 24th, Tigers and Chivas They face each other in the University Stadium for Matchday 5 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXafter having finished his path in the Leagues Cup 2024. The felines, by the hand of the Serbian Veljko Paunovicare fourth in the standings with ten points, while the red-and-whites, under the command of the Argentine Fernando Gagoare ninth with seven units.
This commitment will be transmitted through Aztec 7remembering that for this semester the regios signed with the television station TV Aztecaending his relationship with Televisa. Similarly, to be able to watch the match in streaming you have to access its page, as well as the app TV Azteca Sports.
In the Leagues Cupthe university students reached the round of 16, where they fell to the New York City FC and as for Guadalajara, they did not even advance from the Group Stage. The last time they met in the Clausura 2024, the U took the three points in the Volcano thanks to the lonely target of Sebastian Cordova.
Official website: aztecadeportes.com
App: Azteca Sports
