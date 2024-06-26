Home race for Red Bull

After the victories in Canada and Barcelona, ​​the Red Bull is preparing to take part in the home race in Austria where the Sprint format will return, a fact that could make the weekend complicated for the men of the Milton Keynes team as Helmut Marko underlined. After just one free practice session, the Sprint Qualifying will immediately take place on a Friday that could also be characterized by rain.

Max Verstappen This is how he framed the Red Bull Ring stage where he has already won on numerous occasions (in 2018, 2019, twice in 2021 and in 2023): “The Sprint race returns this weekend, a frenetic format that is always very challenging for us. It is very important to fine-tune the set-up of the car immediately, especially because everyone is very close here in Qualifying. The track lends itself to a lot of overtaking, so I’m sure it will be an exciting weekend. The team performed well here last year, so I hope this weekend we can make the fans proud again and bring home another victory.”

Sergio Perez he found Q3 again in Spain, but the penalty still forced him into a rather anonymous race in the middle of the group. Checo presented the weekend in Styria like this: “I had a difficult weekend in Spain, but we also learned some lessons from what happened. I struggled with the balance of the car all weekend. We weren’t able to get the car into an ideal window for Qualifying and the Race and the grid penalty didn’t help either. This weekend in Austria we have everything we need to have a cleaner weekend, the team and I know where we need to improve. My job is therefore to get the most out of the car.”