Volkswagen presented the new ones as a world premiere Golf R and the Golf R Variantwith optimised driving dynamics characteristics, exclusive standard equipment and a power output of 245 kW (333 hp). The new maximum power increased by 10 kW (14 HP) compared to previous models. The maximum speed of 250 km/h can be increased by another 20 km/h up to 270 km/h with the optional package R-Performance.

The new R models are based on the restyling of the eighth generation of the Golf, which received a major update this year. The dynamism is evident in the redesigned front with Plus LED headlightsan illuminated VW badge and air curtains in the bumper, as well as new LED rear lights.

New Volkswagen Golf R

The new forged wheels from 19 inch “Warmenau” are available as optional: they have a clean design, they only weigh 8kg per rim and ensure efficient cooling of the brakes, particularly useful on the track.

The infotainment system’s hardware and software have been updated, with the larger display never offered by Volkswagen (32.8 cm diagonal). Operation has been improved with new graphics and an updated menu structure for the touch display. Also the illuminated touch sliders control for the automatic climate control and volume, as well as the IDA voice assistant that uses the software AI “ChatGPT” to answer questions, they have been redesigned. In addition, the responsiveness of the touch steering wheel has been optimized.

New Golf R Black Edition New Golf R Black Edition side New Golf R Black Edition front New Golf R Black Edition rear Rear spoiler New Volkswagen Golf R New Golf R front Akrapovic rear exhaust New Golf R Variant rear 3/4 Cockpit dashboard Brake calipers for 19″ Warmenau rims Tachometer display New Volkswagen Golf R 8.5 (restyling)

Golf R models are equipped as standard with the Improved Digital Cockpit Pro (26 cm diagonal). In addition to the classic views available in other models in the range, the Digital Cockpit Pro of the Golf R offers an improved Sport Skin mode, with a Round central tachometer with a specific R design and the R-View with a horizontal rpm display.

Volkswagen Golf R engine, performance

The new R models have a horsepower of 245 kW (333 hp)transmitted by the powerful turbo engine from 2.0 liter TSI, by a 7-speed DSG gearbox and the 4MOTION all-wheel drive with R-Performance Torque Vectoring.

Akrapovic rear exhaust

The latter improves stability and agility by individually distributing power to the rear wheels to optimize steering. The pair of new models is 420 Nm. The maximum speed of 250 km/h can be increased by another 20 km/h up to 270 km/h with the optional R-Performance package.

In addition to the higher top speed, the R-Performance package offers two additional modes for motorsport enthusiasts who drive on roads and tracks outside of normal traffic: Drift and Special. The “Special” mode has been specifically adapted to the conditions Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Lap counter display GPS stopwatch and G-meter

Greater downforce is provided by a larger roof spoiler that optimizes airflow. The R-Performance package for the new model also includes the GPS stopwatch and the G meterboth displayed in Digital Cockpit Pro.

Volkswagen Golf R trim characteristics

In terms of structure the adaptive chassis control (DCC)which comes standard in vehicles sold in Germany, is a technology that continuously reacts to the road surface and the driving situation, taking into account various elements including steering, braking and acceleration.

New Volkswagen Golf R side view

The lateral dynamic components of the DCC chassis are coordinated and further optimized by Vehicle Dynamics Manager. As a result, DCC always offers the highest level of ride comfort and optimum dynamics.

Price, how much does the Golf R cost

In Germany the price of the Golf R is 53,795 euroswhich rises to 55,065 euros in the Variant version. The latter, however, will not be available on our market, unlike the setup Black Editionwhich represents the top of the range and includes the performance package as standard, bringing the maximum speed to 270 km/h (instead of 250 km/h).

New Volkswagen Golf R Black Edition

Furthermore, it offers the Special driving mode (optimized for maximum performance at the Nürburgring) and Drift, as well as DCC electronic suspension. Aesthetically, as the name suggests, the Golf R Black Edition is characterized by a black livery with logos, badges, brake calipers, details and blacked-out exhaust tips.

Photo new Volkswagen Golf R

