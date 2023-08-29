Victory and emotion

The Dutch Grand Prix, won for the third consecutive year by Max Verstappen, has not only given joy and new records to the Red Bull champion. The local hero at Zandvoort celebrated his ninth consecutive victory this season, an all-time record he now shares with Sebastian Vettel, and caused the huge wall of Orange fans to cheer on the track to celebrate their favourite. But there was Verstappen on the top step of the podium space for a moment of reflection.

To present the world champion with the winner’s medal, which since the end of last year has been added to the ‘traditional’ trophy given to the first three classified in each GP, was in fact the father of the young Dutch pilot Dilan van ‘t Hoff, who died a few weeks ago in Belgium, on the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, following a terrible accident in the Formula Regional race. Verstappen appeared visibly moved on the occasion. He himself had commented on several occasions on the tragic fate of the young colleague who, like almost every young Dutch motor enthusiast, had his idol in the #1 Red Bull.

The memory of van ‘t Hoff

Hasselt’s star had publicly said he stayed “shaken” from the tragedy experienced by Dilano and from his family, which inevitably led him to think about his own career as a driver: “When the news of Dilano’s accident came out, I wrote a message on social media. A few moments later I saw that her sister had answered me, saying that I was her idol. That answer impressed me. I immediately thought of my family. Then you think: Me ** a, what if it happened to me?

Previously Max also had criticized the choice made by the race director of the race in which the young Dutchman had lost his life. In fact, despite the heavy rain, those responsible had decided to bring the Safety Car back to the pits to allow a final lap of the race to take place under the green flag. A decision which, in hindsight, proved fatal for van ‘t Hoff.