Basketball World Cup | This is how Finland will make it to the Olympic qualifiers: even one victory can be enough, not even two guarantees a place

Finland has enough to contribute in the lower continuation group of the World Cup, but the winning account must be opened.

Okinawa

Although Susijeng’s victory column has a depressing zero after the first group of the World Basketball Championships, the team still has a significant contribution in the two remaining matches. A place in the Olympic qualification.

Finland’s matches continue on Thursday in the lower continuation group, whose opponents will be determined on Wednesday in the last matches of the F group. It is certain that two countries from the trio of Venezuela, Cape Verde, Georgia will be in the block. The fourth team in the next group is Japan, who knocked Finland out, if the host does not surprise Australia in Tuesday’s evening match.

The subsequent blocks are played in the same cities as the initial blocks, so Finland will continue playing in Okinawa.

The results of the matches in the initial groups are transferred to the further groups, so Susijengi will start the games as a group jumbo. However, the place in the Olympic qualification is largely in one’s own hands.

In addition to the host country France, 23 countries will play in the Paris Olympics next summer. Seven countries secure their place at the World Cup according to the continental quotas: two from North, Central and South America in total, two from Europe, one each from Africa, Asia and Oceania.

After these, places for the Olympic qualifiers will start to be distributed at the World Championships. Places are allocated to the 16 next best countries and three places to fulfill the continental quotas: one place is reserved for each of the Americas, Asia/Oceania and Africa, even if the ranking would not otherwise bring it. Asia and Oceania is a common region in the qualifying place comparison.

In the simplest terms, you can go directly to the Olympics from the World Cup or qualify the 27 best teams, including France. This would mean that you can reach the Olympic qualification by leaving behind four further group jumbos and one further group three, a total of five teams.

The rankings of the tournament are determined so that the winners of the lower extension groups are ranked 17–20, the runners-up 21–24, the third 25–28 and the group jumbos 29–32. This also applies in the event that, for example, the number three of a block has better statistics than the number two of another block.

The 24 teams participating in the Olympic qualifiers are divided into four groups of six teams, of which only four group winners will make it to the Paris Olympics. The qualifying tournaments will be organized next summer so that one qualifying country hosts one tournament. Basically, the tournaments are organized in four different continents.

What does all this mean for Finland?

Finland will probably have to win both of their matches in the next group. Even one win can be enough for third place in the group, but there would be a lot to worry about in terms of the Olympic qualification spot. The situation is weakened by Finland’s goal-to-goal ratio of -62, which would determine the ranking on equal points with the threes of the other further groups.

In theory, for example, the continuation group P, in which at least Lebanon and Iran are ending up, could produce a weaker group trio than even Finland taking one win. Lebanon has lost both of its matches and the basket difference is minus 94 points. There is a match against France left. Iran has a goal difference of -43, and on Wednesday they will face Spain.

Also, the continuation block N may throw a rather weak bottom two in comparison. Jordan’s goal difference is -29, and the team will face the United States on Wednesday. In addition, Mexico and Egypt, who met on Tuesday, also end up in the group. Egypt knocked out Mexico, who will enter the next group with a goal difference of -78.

The continental quotas bring their own twist to continued soccer. The easiest way for Finland to avoid becoming their “victim” is to win both matches of the next group by as many as possible. Then Finland would probably be among the top two in the group, and at least eight countries would be left behind.

However, even two victories do not guarantee a place in the Olympic qualification. If the matches cross badly, two wins can only be enough for third place in the next group. If, at the same time, African and Asian countries occupy the last places in other groups, teams from there could rise to the quota places past Finland.

Summarized: Even one victory can be enough for an Olympic qualification spot, but two are not enough for sure. So there’s plenty to be excited about until the end.