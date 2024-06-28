‘Electric’ thrill

The home weekend for Red Bull got off to a thrilling start and this time the one who ended up in trouble – through no fault of his own – was the star of the Austrian team, Max Verstappen. A fright, nothing more, which however confirms the Power unit concerns of the world champion team.

In fact, about halfway through FP1 the #1 RB20 ‘shut down’ on the main straightwith an engine problem probably related to the electrical component of the power unit. The red flag was immediately waved as Verstappen’s car, in neutral, ‘went back’ onto the finish line.

Immediate restart

This allowed the commissioners to immediately return the Dutchman’s car to the pit lane and have it repositioned in the team garage by the mechanics. Fortunately for the Milton Keynes team A quick reset was enough to restart the car of the World Championship leaderwho in this way was able to immediately get back on track.

The alarm bells have certainly rung thoughwith Verstappen who is at the limit in the use of the power units and already knows that in one of the next GPs – almost certainly the one in Belgium, barring further problems – he will have to serve a Grid penalties assembling the fifth unit this season.