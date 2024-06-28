Artificial Intelligence comes on board Audi. Through Microsoft Azure OpenAI Servicethe house of the four rings integrates the ChatGPT chatbot into your infotainment system, so as to strengthen the voice management of the cars. By the end of the year, owners of around two million Audis produced from 2021 and equipped with the MIB 3 infotainment platform will therefore be able to interact with their car using natural language and access a myriad of information. The new models equipped with the E3 1.2, like the Audi Q6 e-tron, will access ChatGPT via Cerence Chat Pro as a direct extension of the Audi voice assistant.

Natural language

Natural language makes driving safer, as the driver does not have to take his eyes off the road. ChatGPT is available through the Azure OpenAI Service cloud. The foundation of this new feature is Cerence Inc.’s Chat Pro application, which provides automotive-level ChatGPT integration. “With the integration of ChatGPT into Audi voice control, we are combining the strengths of both systems,” explains Marcus Keith, Vice President of Interior Development, Infotainment and Connectivity at Audi. “In addition to multiple voice-controlled functions, our customers will be able to easily and securely access information based on artificial intelligence.”

Electronic architecture E3 1.2: AI and machine learning

Audi has further enhanced your voice assistant and the function of self-learning in models equipped with the new E electronic architecture3 1.2, debuting with the Audi Q6 e-tron. On board the new electron SUV it is possible to activate the assistant by saying the usual “Hey Audi” command, shared by the entire offer of the four rings, or by using the push-to-talk button on the steering wheel. The Audi assistant automatically recognizes whether to carry out a vehicle function, search for a destination or, for example, prepare a weather forecast. The systemif you are unable to answer general questions,forward requests to ChatGPT. The driver is not required to take any additional action: all functions are integrated into the Audi assistant. Regarding privacy protection, ChatGPT does not have access to vehicle data. In addition, questions and answers are deleted within 30 days in accordance with data protection regulations. In future it will also be possible to ask questions about the vehicle, for example about the correct tire pressure and much more. The use of broad-spectrum linguistic models, such as those of Cerence, makes the field of applications particularly broad.