Signs of recovery in Baku

Seven races without a win and little hope of being able to break this fast in Singapore. Red Bull After a convincing start to 2024, it has lost its way in terms of development by trying to improve the RB20. The Milton Keynes team has even lost the lead in the Constructors’ standings and Max Verstappen’s margin over Lando Norris (59 points) cannot be considered ‘safe’ if Red Bull cannot reverse this negative trend.

Max Verstappen he has a contract that ties him to Red Bull until 2028, but is protected by performance clauses that would allow the Dutchman to free himself if, for example, he were not in the top three positions in the Drivers’ Championship after a few races in 2025 (abroad, some newspapers have even advanced the hypothesis that there is already an informal agreement between Verstappen and Mercedes for 2026).

Helmut Marko He commented on the situation with great frankness: “Verstappen won’t race like Alonso until he’s 40 and so it’s normal that he tries to make sure he’s racing with the best cars. – said Marko interviewed by Picture – he has performance clauses in his contract and it is up to us not to trigger them. We started well this season and then we lost our way as has already happened to Ferrari and Aston Martin. We are convinced that we have found the way out and we are banking a lot on the Austin event in Texas. In Baku, however, we were already closer to the Ferraris and McLarens”.