A new taste of the animated series could not be missed Devil May Cry on the occasion of Geeked Week Netflixand the title has in fact returned to be seen with a brief trailer but full of action, just to make you understand the decidedly over the top tone of this production, with month of release announced.
Made by Studio Mir in collaboration with Capcomthe Netflix animated series Devil May Cry sees Dante as the protagonist of a new story written by screenwriter Adi Shankar, also responsible for the adaptation of Castlevania.
The series should consist of 8 episodes and will see again Dante grappling with the threat of the demonic world, with which it has several elements in common, as anyone familiar with the video game series knows well.
An over the top reinterpretation, like the original
From what we can see, the Dante represented in this series seems to be quite young and the style is absolutely over the top, with action pushed to the limit with fights with firearms, bladed weapons and blind brawls.
The setting mixes urban elements realistic with demonic and gothic characteristics, recalling a bit the second chapter and those more linked to the city scenarios.
At the end of the video we can also see the release month set for Devil May Cry on Netflix: the series will be available for subscribers starting from April 2025waiting to know the more precise launch date.
