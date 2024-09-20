A new taste of the animated series could not be missed Devil May Cry on the occasion of Geeked Week Netflixand the title has in fact returned to be seen with a brief trailer but full of action, just to make you understand the decidedly over the top tone of this production, with month of release announced.

Made by Studio Mir in collaboration with Capcomthe Netflix animated series Devil May Cry sees Dante as the protagonist of a new story written by screenwriter Adi Shankar, also responsible for the adaptation of Castlevania.

The series should consist of 8 episodes and will see again Dante grappling with the threat of the demonic world, with which it has several elements in common, as anyone familiar with the video game series knows well.