The crew of the Crew Dragon spacecraft, which was launched on Saturday, August 26, is made up of four different nationalities: the United States, Denmark, Japan, and Russia. It is part of the Crew-7 mission, heading to the International Space Station (ISS), where they will carry out various experiments and take over from Crew-6.

Four astronauts are part of the mission to the International Space Station that lifted off from Pad 39, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Liftoff had been delayed a day to review additional data from the capsule’s life support system. And according to NASA specialists, the docking of the ship to the ISS and the departure of the astronauts will take place on Sunday, to replace four astronauts who have lived up there since March.

The return to earth of the Crew-6 crew will take place about five days later, depending on weather conditions, so NASA cannot yet set an exact date.

We are a united team with a common mission, NASA Marine pilot serving as commander Jasmin Moghbeli said by radio from orbit.

She is accompanied on this six-month mission by Andreas Mogensen, from the European Space Agency; Satoshi Furukawa, from Japan; and Konstantin Borisov, from Russia.

During their stay in the orbital laboratory they will carry out science and technology demonstrations to prepare for human exploration beyond low Earth orbit and benefit humanity on Earth, according to SpaceX on its website.

Who are the astronauts?

Jasmin Moghbeli’s parents fled Iran during the 1979 revolution. She was born in Germany and raised on Long Island, New York. She enlisted in the Marines and flew attack helicopters in Afghanistan.

Andreas Mogensen worked on oil rigs off the West African coast after graduating with an engineering degree. He is convinced that the experience on the platform led to his being chosen Denmark’s first astronaut.

Satoshi Furukawa spent a decade as a surgeon before joining the Japanese astronaut list.

And Konstantin Borisov, a novice in space, took up engineering after studying business. He runs a freediving school in Moscow and is a judge of this sport.

Another NASA astronaut will blast off to the station from Kazakhstan in mid-September under a barter deal, along with two Russians.

SpaceX has already launched eight crews for NASA. Boeing was contracted at the same time nearly a decade ago, but has yet to fly astronauts. Its crew capsule is immobilized until 2024 mainly due to problems with the parachute.

With Reuters and EFE