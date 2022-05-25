For the first time in 2022, Max Verstappen faces a race weekend as leader of the classification. With the 25-0 trimmed to Charles Leclerc at Montmeló, the world champion has moved to +6 over his rival, and now has the opportunity to extend in Monte Carlo, in what will be a derby Sui generis: if the Ferrari driver was in fact born in the streets of the Principality, Super Max resides there.

To keep the top spot, however, a special qualification is needed. In the Monaco Grand Prix, overtaking is known to be more unique than rare, and few occur in the pits. Last year, the Dutchman was beaten by Leclerc on Saturday (without the possibility of repeating his lap, given the crash of Charles at the Piscine) but the next day he managed to win thanks to the Ferrari driver’s failure to start. Such an eventuality is unlikely to happen again, so we need to beat a Leclerc on the track who seems to be in a state of grace on Saturday: “Munich is always a hectic and special weekend. Qualifying is essential, the track is very old and narrow, the heart rate is very high, it’s crazy! We have to be constantly on the limit, it’s a pretty crazy track to tackle with Formula 1 cars“Commented Verstppen. “My story in Monaco was not very positive, but in the end I won last year and felt a huge relief once I crossed the line, I was very happy to have won that race. Checo and I are working very well as a team and it is obviously fantastic to be leading the Constructors and Drivers Championships, but there is still a long way to go and many things can change, as we have seen so far this season.“.

In the Monte Carlo race, Verstappen also has the first opportunity to reach Jim Clark and Niki Lauda at 25 wins and therefore enter the top-10 of the most victorious drivers ever in Formula 1.