Stealing meat knives from a restaurant and then going to fight. This is what emerges from sources in Tirana about the fight last night between the fans (Dutch and Italians) and the police. According to the story of some restaurateurs, the Romanists would have stolen knives to then use them in the brawl. Brawls, or rather fights because they have been numerous and in different areas of the city, the toll is getting worse: about twenty policemen are injured, a couple seem to have been stabbed (but it is not clear by whom). On the other hand, nine people from Rome were injured. None seriously. The conditions of the Albanian fans who were involved in last night’s clashes and shot in the head are not serious either.