The number of Roma fans sent back to Italy rises to 80. Nineteen were injured, none would be serious. At least 100,000 fans are expected in the Albanian capital, compared to a stadium capacity of only 21,000 seats
Stealing meat knives from a restaurant and then going to fight. This is what emerges from sources in Tirana about the fight last night between the fans (Dutch and Italians) and the police. According to the story of some restaurateurs, the Romanists would have stolen knives to then use them in the brawl. Brawls, or rather fights because they have been numerous and in different areas of the city, the toll is getting worse: about twenty policemen are injured, a couple seem to have been stabbed (but it is not clear by whom). On the other hand, nine people from Rome were injured. None seriously. The conditions of the Albanian fans who were involved in last night’s clashes and shot in the head are not serious either.
On the other hand, 80 fans have been sent back to Italy, by ship from Durres, because they are unwelcome people in Albania. About twenty, however, the Dutch ones. The situation in Tirana at the moment is under control, the alert will go off from 4 pm when all the fans will gather you in their respective fan zones and then go to the stadium. The processions, however, are separated, at a distance of a couple of kilometers from each other.
The Tirana stadium has a capacity of 21,000 spectators, but at least 100,000 fans are expected in the Albanian capital.
