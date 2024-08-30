Monza with its ups and downs

The Italian Grand Prix weekend had apparently started with good results for the leader of the standings Max Verstappenwho will try to end a five-race win drought in Monza. However, in the second free practice session, the Red Bull Dutchman finished only 14th without recording a fastest lap on the soft tyre.

The first sensations

Interviewed by the official F1 channel after the second free practice session, the three-time world champion did not seem completely satisfied with Friday’s testing at the Temple of Speed: “I tried a few things and there was a lot to do – he explained – FP2 wasn’t that great at first, but then it seemed like the long run was a bit more competitive At the moment the tyres seem quite aggressive. They are opening up and it will be interesting to see how the situation evolves in the race. I think we can take the car in good directions, we just need to put a bit of order and I think the race will then be fought between a lot of cars, as you can see, and I hope we can be among them“.

The aim of the tests

Verstappen who therefore does not appear very convinced by the Red Bull set up: “We are working to try to take different directions and to be competitive – he added – at the end of the day, testing is for this and to be able to learn a bit from the car, which is what we are doing. FP1 looked pretty decent, unlike FP2, at least in the first part, so We are trying to make the best of these two sessions in view of tomorrow“.