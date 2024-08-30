The reorganization of the fuel sector will soon be submitted to the agenda of the Council of Ministers and represents a priority for the Italian government. This was reiterated by Adolfo BearMinister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, confirming the intention of the entire executive to want to incentivise “the transformation of petrol stations in electric charging points in the direction of decarbonisation”.

Urso and the reorganization of the fuel sector

Connected to the Affaritaliani event, “La Piazza” in Ceglie Messapica, Urso himself announced that there will be a rationalization of the distribution system with the intention of encouraging the transition to electric charging. “It is the project of a table that has worked for over a year with the sector – the words of the minister in question reported by Ansa – All the companies we meet tell us that the main problem is the cost of energy. But the best way to provide energy at sustainable costs and continuously is to realize, together with renewable energy, a nuclear energy production using the new advanced third-generation nuclear technology. We hope to be able to announce a Newco between international players”.

Stellantis and the Chinese

Urso then also focused on the Stellantis theme and the arrival of Chinese manufacturers: “One million vehicles is still not enoughwe hope that Stellantis will present us with the Italian Plan. It is necessary that our country aims to produce at least 1.4 million vehicles, between cars and commercial vehicles, and for this one producer is not enough. So we hope that certain agreements will be made. We have signed four MoUs with four Chinese car manufacturers, who are aware that the EU is raising barriers, which is why they are aiming to produce on the continent”.