The only Red Bull that goes fast

The Spanish Grand Prix weekend started in a good but not excellent way Max Verstappena sign that the three-time world champion will probably also have to on the Barcelona circuit competing for victory with McLaren, Ferrari and even Mercedesappeared lively in the afternoon session with Lewis Hamilton’s best time.

The world championship leader dragged his Red Bull to fifth position in FP2, confirming once again that he is the only one capable of managing the RB20 at the moment. In fact, Sergio Perez only managed the 13th fastest time, over six tenths behind his teammate.

Chronicle of a “normal” day

Despite some complaints expressed via radio during the day about the set-up and balance of the car, Verstappen showed himself at the end of the session moderately satisfied with the work done. Hasselt’s #1 especially appreciated the lack of problems or setbacks, which thus allowed him to fully carry out the planned work program.

“We tried some different set-ups in FP1 and now we were trying to fine-tune a few things – commented Verstappen at the end of the session – but at least the day was a little more normal, without problems. It was what we hoped for. Now it’s about optimizing the car, but that’s normal.” Regarding the updates brought in by Red Bull for this weekend, the champion has at least apparently minimized their scope and the impact they may have on the final result of qualifying and the race: “They’re very small, nothing too big“, he concluded.