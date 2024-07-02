Bluey has become a worldwide sensation. The animated series has won the hearts of young and old alike. While we are still waiting for the premiere of the fourth season of this program, A new leak has given us our first look at the specials we’ll be seeing in the future.

According to Aussie Girl Margie, a famous content creator focused on this series, the fourth season of Bluey will have two thematic episodes that fans can’t expect. One of these is the already classic Christmas episode, something that fans already saw coming. However, the second is something unexpected, since The family will celebrate Halloween, but they will not do it in a traditional way, since this chapter will be inspired by The Rocky Horror Show.

For those who haven’t seen it, The Rocky Horror Show It’s a Halloween movie and musical, which has become a cult film for its songs and LGBT+ themes. In this case, Bluey It will surely take a number of visual inspirations, and it is not even ruled out to hear a song inspired by Time Warp, the most popular composition in the feature film.

For now we can only wait for the fourth season of Bluey is available, Something that has already been confirmed, but for the moment it is unknown when the new episodes will be available.In related news, here’s what we know about the upcoming season of Bluey. Likewise, this would be Bluey’s boyfriend in the future.

Author’s Note:

The Rocky Horror Show has become a cultural touchstone, so it’s no big surprise to hear that something as popular as Bluey would take some inspiration from it for a Halloween special. The music is spectacular, and it’s something that everyone loves.

Via: Aussie Girl Margie