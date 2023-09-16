Singapore (AFP)

Spanish Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Junior took first place in the starting table in the Singapore Grand Prix, the fifteenth stage of the Formula 1 World Championship, while Dutch Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, world champion for the last two years and leader of the overall standings this year, is absent. This season, he dropped out of the top ten by leaving the second qualifier.

The Dutchman was satisfied with only achieving eleventh place, ahead of his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who only finished thirteenth, and they failed to reserve their place among the ten who compete in the third qualifying heats, through which the first pole in the race is determined.

Verstappen faces the risk of being subjected to several penalties for disturbing drivers on the track and in the garage driveway.

This is the first time since the Russian Grand Prix in 2018 that the Red Bull team will not compete in the final qualifying round.

Verstappen started from fifteenth place in the Saudi Grand Prix, the second stage of the championship this year, due to a problem in his car.

On the other hand, Sainz succeeded in securing first place on the pole for the second time in a row, after the Italian Grand Prix the week before last.

Saince recorded the fastest lap in the third qualifying round with a time of 1:30.984 minutes, ahead of British Mercedes driver George Russell (1:31.056 minutes), second Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc from Monaco (1:31.063 minutes), and the other Briton Lando Norris (McLaren). ».

The second Mercedes driver, British driver Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, came in fifth place, and veteran Spanish Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso Sevens came in fifth place.

The start of the race will be exciting on Sunday, given that it is difficult to overtake on the track.