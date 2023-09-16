Baseball | A surprising hero in the Superpesis final: “Now it was my turn to let go”

Lauri Vihriälä shone in the ranks of Vimpel Veto.

Another misfortune is another’s fortune. When 22 years old Mikko Vihriälä has been fighting the last few weeks with illnesses, the coaching staff of Vimpelin Veto decided to raise the little brother Lauri Vihriälän I bet on the playing group.

Lauri thanked and was one of the super surprises of the match, the builder of Vimpel’s victory.

“It was absolutely wonderful to be able to play. Usually it’s been me who stays on the bench, but when I found out about the playing spot, I spoke with enthusiasm.”

“Even though it was the brother’s boy who now remained on the bench, I decided that now we will put everyone in the league. Now it was my turn to let go.”

Lauri and Mikko play outside in the same place, the plot of the second coop.

Did you and Miko go through the game a lot beforehand?

“We didn’t go as much now as in the Manse games”, which Mikko was also absent from.

“Of course, some players and their shots were talked about, but mostly the talking was done Elmeri Anttilan with”, Lauri told.

Anttila played as a three-pointer. He played inside 100 percent of the night, Lauri was the second best inside of his team, with 88 percent efficiency.

I bet self-raised, only 19-year-old Vihriälä’s value was seen as a creator of situations. In the opening period, he created Veto’s first two three-point situations and in the second period, he bombed the ball for Savonjoki’s second goal Iivari Vihannon from the front.

Even though Vihriälä didn’t score a single run, he set up spots for Vimpel’s three runs.

“I didn’t plan that breakthrough anyway, but without a doubt the bat hit the ball really well today,” Vihriälä mused.

The target of the pennant bombardment was Sotkamo’s second captain Iivari Vihanto, whose thigh was already torn a week ago in the opening match. It was difficult for Vihanno to move, and he didn’t bat once in the entire match, even though he has been the top of his team in the playoffs.

“There is always room for good hits, I didn’t watch Vihanno’s movement on the field more closely,” said the four-run bombardment Jukka-Pekka Vainionpää.

Vimpeli now took his first win in the final series. The championship is interrupted for Sotkamo on Sunday at their home ground in Hiuka. Many suspected that Jymy’s mental backbone was broken when Veto took a 3–0 lead in the second period. That’s how it looked to the audience as well.

“Sotkamo leads 2–1, but we go to Kainuise to win. The championship won’t be decided until a week from now on Saturday in Vimpelä”, assured Vihriälä.

Vimpeli headed to Sotkamo already on Saturday. There is no way to rest and watch movies on the way out.

“Shouldn’t we go through Sunday’s tactics on the bus,” Vainionpää said.