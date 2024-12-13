

12/13/2024



Updated at 8:15 p.m.





François Bayrou, the new Prime Minister of Franceis considered the dean of national political chameleons, and would have used all his political influence to become the new head of the Government.

Mayor of Paulis a centrist of the most…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only