Back home again

One of the most surprising market news of 2024 was the Flavio Briatore returns to F1 with an operational role. The manager from Cuneo has become a sort of special consultant for the Alpine team, thus returning to work with the ‘Enstone team’, in the English factory that was the same as his golden years first with Benetton and then with Renault. In a long chat that saw him as the protagonist in the podcast Formula For Successinterviewed by his former colleague Eddie Jordan, Briatore spoke freely about his career in F1 and his recent return to the Circus.

The entrepreneur from Verzuolo also revealed what an interesting behind the scenes of his arrival in Alpinerecounting how he had already tried to warn Renault CEO Luca De Meo, in good time, of the difficulty of making a F1 team function properly.

Mission 2027

“I have known Luca since long before his arrival at Renault – said Briatore – And when he arrived I gave him some suggestions. ‘Formula 1 is a very difficult business’ I told him ‘and the people you have are not so good.’ He didn’t listen to me. Zero. Then, after three years, he called me, we met and he told me: ‘We are completely in the sh*t with the team.’ And I told Luca: Formula 1 is a different business. In Formula 1 you need someone who is dedicated to the team. Not [per] to be corporate and not to be bureaucratic, [serve] team spirit. And one day, while we were talking, he said to me: ‘Why don’t you come back and help me?’. And that started the conversation with Luca.”.

Briatore then confirmed that he was satisfied with the new assignment that was given to him and to be very motivated by the possibility of bringing back what in the past had been ‘his’ team to the glories of the past: “I know the team, I know the factory, I know everything. So I told him: ‘Why not?’. This is what happened. It was my old team. With this team we won seven championships. It represents a new challenge, a new motivation. I am very happy to be back. Give me two years, I promise: in two years we will be on the podium. In 2027, we will have a podium.“. Word of Flavius.