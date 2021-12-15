There are just over 24 hours to the expiry of the deadline available to Mercedes to formally realize the already expressed intention of appeal against the decision of the Commissioners who in Abu Dhabi rejected the protest by the Brackley team regarding the failure to comply with article 48.12 of the sporting regulations regarding the use of the Safety Car which states “All the cars must split and the race must be restarted in the next lap”.

At Yas Marina, Race Director Michael Masi only allowed the cars that stood between Verstappen and Hamilton to overtake the safety car, with the race restarting not in the next lap but in the one that was almost completed, also because there would be no a lap was available to ‘postpone’ a racing conclusion of the Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver is not worried about the risk of seeing the title fade in court: “We won on the track, where there are green flags, green lights, overtaking them on the track. They will never take away these facts from me, I’m not worried about the appeal and I feel like a world champion. For the team it can be annoying to have to wait for the developments of this story, but we are having some beautiful days full of celebrations “, Verstappen said according to the newspaper racingnews365.com.