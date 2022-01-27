Atlético de Madrid has a new reinforcement for the winter market, and once again he has fished in Mestalla to take Daniel Wass, a player who can contribute a lot to this Atleti mainly due to his versatility and that is something that Simeone always takes into account at the time of signing.
With Trippier’s departure to Newcastle, the most logical thing would be to think that Atleti would incorporate a right-back, but Wass has already performed in this position satisfactorily throughout the season and when he has had to play in that position, he has not only fulfilled in defense but has an offensive vocation, and for Simeone that is a very important quality in his full-backs. Cholo has always preferred the back and forth sides. With the Dane as a resource for the right lane along with Vrsaljko, Marcos Llorente can once again play in his natural position and we already know that the Spaniard is more dangerous the closer to the rival area he plays.
Wass can play in all positions in the midfield, whether as a pivot, inside or more thrown to a band, but where he performs best is when it comes to creating and organizing the game, and that is where Atleti are doing very well this season . The Dane has a good ball output and is one of those midfielders who likes to reach the opposite area and shoot on goal. Wass will provide this team with greater vision and game creation, a cleaner ball output but above all versatility with what that implies, that the rest of the players play again in their natural position, which is where they perform best.
Taking into account his performance so far at Valencia, Atlético de Madrid has made a good bet by opting for Daniel Wass to try to solve the football problem that the rojiblanco team is going through this season.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
#Versatility #main #quality #Wass #bring #Atlético #Madrid
Leave a Reply