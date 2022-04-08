Morelia, Michoacán.- Veronica Pineda Santacruz disappeared in Tamaulipas on February 17, almost two months after Attorney General of the State of Tamaulipas and the State of Nuevo Leónrefuse to trigger a search alert, his family is desperate.

Veronica Pineda is originally from HuetamoMichoacán, has been missing since February 17 when he was traveling in a taxiin the municipality of Camargo, Tamaulipas.

She was traveling to the United States to visit relatives in Roma, Texas. Her family and friends ask for help to locate her, since, almost two months after his disappearanceThe authorities have not responded to his complaints.

It is known that Verónica Pineda took a taxi at the Monterrey bus station, since she informed her family through WhatsApp that she was on her way to her destination, she sent a photograph showing the number of the unit in the one that was moving, in the image it reads TSCM 144; after that they could not communicate with her.

They are looking for Veronica disappeared, authorities do not activate alert

Immediately upon seeing that there was no response about Verónica’s whereabouts, on February 17 her relatives filed the corresponding complaint in Tamaulipas, and the number of the same is 07/2022/UI2 and ex officio: 64/2022, a couple of days later, they also did it in Monterrey.

The days pass and pass, and her relatives have no news, they have traveled from Huetamo to where she was last seen, without receiving a favorable response to help them find him. whereabouts of Veronica.

For this reason, they request the support of the population to be able to locate her and demanded that the authorities report on the progress of the investigation and that they explain to them why they did not activate the missing persons alertnor were the protocols put in place to search for it.

Any information that helps to find Veronica’s whereabouts, please call or send a message to the number 435-100-9625.