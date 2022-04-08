“Gypsy if you loved me, I would buy you in Granada, the best cave there was”. The tango was composed by the virtuoso Sevillian guitarist Vincent Friend and a band from Granada converted it to pop, The planets. The controversial mixture is represented tonight on the lawn of the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán (follow the match live on AS.com): The sevillistas will have to go into a cave like the season don’t give them at least for the Champions, after months of fighting for LaLiga. And there will not be a hole deep enough for those who rule in Granada if they go from fighting for the Europa Leaguelast year, hit now the second.

It is Friday of Sorrows, day of fervor prior to one of the biggest weeks in Seville, the Holy. The temples are filled with little chapels who take advantage of the stillness of their favorite images to ask them for a favor. In the absence of other more serious problems, there will be not a few Sevilla fans who will remember before their Christ and/or their Virgin of the galloping scoring drought that the team is going through, just one goal has scored in last four league games. Lopetegui recovers Papu Gómez tonight, it will be necessary to see if from the beginning, but he continues to have the left wing in tenguerengue, without Acuña or Rekik, and also the midfield, in which the pivots Fernando and Delaney are missing.

After replacing Robert Moreno on the Nasrid bench, Ruben Torrecilla debuted with defeat against elche, won in Victory with fatigue and with that same suffering he rescued a point against the Lightning. In just one year, the coach from Cáceres He has gone from training youth to having to save the first team, interim that for the time being will last until the results dictate it. rochina (the scorer in the Nasrid victory in the first round) dropped him for the whole season, like Neva, in whose position will play a footballer what return to Nervión after having worn the bracelet there: Sergio Escudero. The man from Valladolid is well aware of the pressure, his own and that of others, that Sánchez-Pizjuán offers.