Luis Miguel is on everyone’s lips due to his upcoming tour in Lima. The famous singer decided to include our country in his world tour to the delight of his many fans. However, not everyone likes the music of the ‘Sun of Mexico’: Verónica Linares belongs to this group. The television host is not very excited about the next concert of the interpreter of ‘Now you can go’ and made it very clear that he prefers Federico Salazar instead.

What did Verónica Linares say about Luis Miguel?

At the end of the newscast Veronica Linares and Federico Salazar connected with the program ‘America today’ as usual. The morning show hosts They were very happy for the future show of Luis Miguel, something that was not shared by the news drivers.

“I remember that he was here in Lima,” said Federico Salazar, but none of those present remembered the date of his last show in our country. It was at that moment that the communicator took the opportunity to confess that she does not like the music of the Mexican singer very much.

“I’m not a big fan of Luis Miguel”Verónica Linares admitted. This caused great surprise among the presenters of ‘América hoy’. “What I mean is that I don’t follow up on it much. She seems like a superstar to me, a supersinger, but I don’t follow her much ”he expressed.

Edson Davila, using his well-known sense of humor, asked the also youtuber whose fan she was. She quickly replied: “(I’m a fan of) Federico Salazar.” Finally, ‘Giselo‘ He did not miss the opportunity and stated that “they look alike”.

When is the Luis Miguel concert in Lima?

Luis Miguel will perform in Lima on February 24, 2024. The show will take place at the National Stadiumas part of his ‘Luis Miguel Tour 2023’ that started in Argentina on August 3rd.