The 21-year-old Assunta Scutto shines at the tournament reserved for the top 36 in the world rankings staged in Budapest. Italy’s tally ends with a bronze, a fifth and three seventh places, as well as important points for Olympic qualification

Well, but not great. The Italy of judo returns from Budapest with only one bronze, but many good intentions for the journey to Paris 2024. Having as many as 18 Azzurri qualified for the Masters is already a source of pride in itself, being a tournament reserved only for the top 36 in the world rankings , obtaining a medal is even more prestigious: Assunta Scutto knows it well, the very young Neapolitan who even managed to repeat the podium of this important competition by conquering third place in the 48 kg, after the one obtained in 2022. At only 21 years old, she collects very important points for qualifying for the Games, thus reaching the top of the world ranking in the category.

the budget — And if Assunta Scutto has shown that she has the right maturity for success, the Azzurri are no less able to snatch a good placement in these three days of competition at the Papp Lazlo Arena in Hungary. Above all Christian Parlati, who finished in fifth place in the -90 kg after being forced to retire due to a calf injury suffered during the semifinal. Also good performances by Elios Manzi, Matteo Piras and Veronica Toniolo, seventh respectively in the -66 kg and -57 kg categories. But the list of Italians who, although we did not shine in Hungary, can aspire to an excellent Olympic career such as Odette Giuffrida, Manuel Lombardo and Alice Bellandi is long. “The bronze and the placements obtained mean important points towards Paris 2024 – underlines Laura Di Toma, national technical director and federal councilor -. But the road to the Olympics is long and complex. There is certainly still a lot of work, including technical work, to be done and a lot of attention to be paid to everything in order to arrive prepared from every point of view for the important appointment of the Games”. The emphasis on the path that awaits the Azzurri makes it clear that, beyond the result, there are several things to fix. And if on the one hand it’s a must, given that the Olympics are just under a year away, on the other there’s no doubt that this team is mainly made up of talents capable of any feat. See also Carlos Alcaraz retires and Novak Djokovic, like lightning in the Masters

the coaches — A composed, but quite detailed criticism was addressed to the category of referees by the head coach of the men’s team, Raffaele Parlati, referring specifically to Christian Parlati’s match: “It was a nice crescendo, but the meeting with Maisuradze didn’t did justice: nothing to say sull’ippon cashed after 10 minutes of the match, but with a more competent arbitration things would have gone differently. There were too many mistakes on the part of those who managed the match, mistakes that didn’t go unnoticed and that we were able to contest in the right places”. But Parlati is not a coach who offloads responsibilities to others, just as neither is Francesco Bruyere, head coach of the women’s team, one who also experienced the Masters as an athlete finishing in fifth place in 2012 in Almaty, when Elena Moretti he won the first Italian medal (bronze) in the history of this tournament: “I saw Alice Bellandi too nervous and not very present on the tatami -observes Bruyere-. She has certainly lost her bearings a bit in the encounter, but the Alice we know is on another level and one episode doesn’t change anything. I am sure that at the next appointment she will be able to find some of that serenity and light-heartedness that she makes us enjoy so much ”. In short, it is undeniable that there are several things to review in order to arrive prepared for Paris 2024 and that, as can be clearly understood from the words of the manager and the two head coaches, there is not much time to remedy them, as long as you start immediately with balance and clarity. But proceeding with these assumptions, together with the many talents that Italy can boast of, making it a bang in Paris is certainly not impossible. See also Sharjah hosts the Emirates Judo Championship

