The words released by the Salernitana coach, Stefano Colantuono, at the end of the championship match won at Hellas Verona

Word to Stephen Colantuono. The technician of the Salerno intervened at the end of the victory outside the “Bentegodi” who saw his training triumph against theHellas Verona with a score of 1-2 thanks to the networks of Djuric And Kastanos. The Campania team remains in the last place of the A league but, by virtue of the defeat of the Genoa against it Spice, in the next few days we could think of an overtaking, remembering the two races to be recovered against Udinese And Venice. So the first was good for Danilo’s new Salernitana Iervolino that started 2022 in the best way.

These are the words of the technician Colantuono: “We have experienced a very difficult moment, dictated by injuries and Covid-19. The boys never gave up. They are exemplary professionals and therefore I want to start with a thank you and an affectionate hug. Winning on this field against such a strong opponent is a signal that we are giving first and foremost to ourselves. We played the game as we prepared it, foreseeing that in the long run there could be a physical decline and that on the bench there were not many changes in terms of numbers. Only Capezzi entered from the bench, while Schiavone was a veteran of Covid positivity and was not in a position to play. In my opinion, we created the clearest opportunities: Gondo could have scored the 2-0 header and Zortea was face to face with the goalkeeper but did not control the ball well. I’m really happy. The Salernitana wants to believe it until the end and not give up even an inch.

The race postponed? Had we played against Venezia I would have deployed the back four. We recovered someone today, so I decided to make a change. Verona in ten men? Theoretically, we too were outnumbered because some of our players were too tired and I didn’t have the possibility to replace them. I hope it can be a signal. We are an unfortunate team: we are first or second in the ranking of posts and crossbars, we have always played with the worry of results and today we find serenity even knowing that the ranking still sees us last. Now we will face Lazio and Napoli in quick succession. “

January 10, 2022 (change January 9, 2022 | 23:20)

