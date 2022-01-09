Igor Tudor in Dazn he comments on the defeat of Verona with Salernitana. “Tonight we were exhausted and slow, from the first minute I saw my not usual ones – says the Hellas coach – without doing the things we know how to do well. In La Spezia, then, we did not pay the consequences of the situation linked to the Covid, tonight yes. I want to immediately forget this match in a surreal atmosphere, without the fans and with the referee who has played his part. Out of a hundred games of this type you lose one, better turn the page immediately “.