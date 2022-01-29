Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Showjumping competitions continued in the international four-star category in its fifth edition, at the Al Forsan International Sports Resort in Abu Dhabi, the partner of the Al Sheraa Championship, one of the most important international jumping championships organized by equestrian clubs in the UAE during the season.

At the end of the “Friday” competitions, the Belgian jockey Willem Vermeer won the “Mother of the Nation” competition title, with the specifications of the one round with a four-star differentiation round, whose track was designed with barriers of 150 cm height, and the total prizes amounted to (51,300) euros. It was characterized by a series of exciting displays in the arts of jumping, and the splendor of the hot challenge between 39 of the most skilled jockeys participating in the tournament, and the first eight places were won by jumping jockeys from different countries, and came, respectively, to the jockeys of Belgium, Holland, Britain, Ireland, Syria, UAE Saudi Arabia, and Switzerland.

Eight riders rose to the differentiation round, who are the first places in the competition, and by the time difference in the differentiation round, the Belgian rider Willem Vermeer took the lead, and finished the round with the horse “Gueride S” in a fast time of 33.61 seconds, and to the Netherlands the second place award went with The jockey, Gore Friling, on horseback “Long John Silver 3”, completed the differentiation in a time of (35.48) seconds, and the British jockey William Funnel won the third place award with the mare “Aquin America Billy Picador”, and completed the differentiation with it in a competing time for second place and reached (35.81) sec.

The Egyptian rider, Mawaddah Ziyada, completed a double victory with the mare “Katia” in the two-star jumping championship, and it came with the specifications of one round, and its track was designed with barriers reaching a height of (140) cm, sponsored by Salama Khalfan Jewelry, in which 36 knights and knights competed, and completed the round without error 14 A knight, and the fastest time without error was recorded by the jockey Ziada with “Katia” (participant 10), and it reached (54.45) seconds, and the strongest display to grab the title was presented by the Syrian rider Ahmed Hamsho on the horse “Rensen” (participant 30), and completed it in a time of 60.64 seconds. And he won the second place award at the expense of Dutch jockey Gore Friling (participant No. 2) with the mare “Griffin va de Havenk”, and the time (60.71) seconds, whose position fell from the temporary lead after the participation of the winner to the temporary second, and after the participation of the jockey Hamsho, he settled Gore ranked third and was crowned with his award.

The top of the Emirates

For the second time, the UAE’s young jockeys took the lead in the international competition for the young jockeys (under 25 years old). It came with the specifications of the two special stages, sponsored by Charles On, and designed its track with hurdles (135) cm, in which 15 jockeys competed, and 5 of them completed the two stages without error. The UAE riders won the first and second places, the first, and our jockey, Saif Owaidah Al-Karbi, on the horse “Denky Toy Z” in time (30.03) seconds in the second stage, and after him he was crowned with the second place award, our knight Ali Hamad Al-Karbi on the horse “Dubai de Fia”, and the time (30.66) seconds The Polish jockey Amelia Musisica won the third place award and finished the second stage in a time of 32.05 seconds. It is noteworthy that the international competitions for young riders of the age group less than 25 years, the sailing championship was the first to seek to organize it within the activities of the fourth edition (2020), and among its features It gives the opportunity to perform for this category away from the pressure of performance among the ranks of jumping riders of the major and middle categories on hurdles (130 135 cm).

German jockey David Weil won the Golden Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy Award, as a result of winning the horse “Forest Jump 29” in the special two-stage competition, which is the third competition in the four-star championship, and designed its track with barriers high (140) cm, and with the participation of 37 knights, he succeeded. Of them, 14 knights completed the two stages without error, and the German Will took the lead early in the competition, as he was the third participant, and he finished the second stage in a time of 26.43 seconds, and he remained steadfast until the end of the competition, and again appeared on the podium in international championships In the UAE, the jockey Abdul Rahman Abdullah from Uzbekistan won the second place award, accompanied by the mare “Kunluba”, and completed the second stage with her in (28.85) seconds, and to Italy the third place award went to the jockey Simon Cotta and the mare “Vaga Hoy” and completed the second stage in a competitive time firmly on the second place, after it reached (28.87) seconds, a difference of 3 parts of a second!