The 2022 Winter Olympics are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, with great interest on the part of Chinese officials in this artistic work.

joint song

Ain Shams University President Mahmoud El-Matini said in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia” that the university’s choir, which is called the “East Choir”, participated with his counterpart students from the Nanjing Chinese Academy of Arts in cooperation with the Chinese Organizing Committee for the Beijing Winter Olympics and the Chinese Embassy in Cairo to produce a song The two teams will participate in the opening ceremonies of the Winter Olympics, in Chinese, English and Arabic languages, in Chinese, English and Arabic.

Al-Matini added: “The idea came from Israa Abdel Sayed, Director of the Confucius Institute at the university, after she suggested to the Chinese side in November 2021 that Ain Shams University be a representative of Egypt and the Arab world with a work of art at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing due to what the university choir team enjoys. His popularity and achievements, which were welcomed by the Chinese Embassy in Cairo.

He stressed that the choir of Ain Shams University represents Egypt and the Arab world in the opening ceremonies of the Beijing Winter Olympics, and that the university supports this team and all the creative teams within the university’s corridors, and helps them in their journey.

Behind the scenes of the organization

For his part, the Vice President for Education and Student Affairs, Abdel Fattah Saud, revealed that after the Chinese side approved the idea, the first organizational meeting was held with senior officials from the Chinese Embassy in Cairo, with the participation of officials from the Olympic Organizing Committee for the Olympics and officials from the Chinese Nanjing Academy of Arts, and it was agreed upon. To present a joint artwork on the occasion of the opening of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and to distribute roles on the Egyptian and Chinese sides.

Saud indicated, in statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that the plan established to produce the artwork had been implemented.

He explained that the plan went through three phases: “The first is the stage of composing and composing a purely Egyptian artwork suitable for the opening of the Winter Olympics and training the choir team on its performance, in addition to training the team to perform the song prepared by the Chinese side and accompanying it in English and Arabic.”

He continued, “The second stage was the portrayal of the team in Egypt in places that reflect the Egyptian civilization and Ain Shams University, and the third stage was the merging of the works performed by the Egyptian side with those performed by the Chinese side to graduate in one form prepared for publication and participation in the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.”

The song is from the words of the Egyptian poet Ahmed Hassan Raoul, one of the sons of Ain Shams University, and it was composed and distributed by Dr. Moataz Metwally, Professor of Music Composition at the Higher Institute of Arabic Music.

The choir is led by Maestro Mahmoud Mohsen, and what was recorded was sent to those responsible for the ceremony from the Chinese side, who praised the melody and the lyrics of the song, which were highly admired by all the participants.

Egyptian effort to support

The lyrics of the song were expressive of the unique event that includes the peoples of the world despite the different cultures and races.

The video of the song was filmed at the foot of the Pyramids of Giza, with the support of the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Khaled El-Anani, who authorized the university to film for free in this majestic archaeological area.

The head of the Egyptian TV, Naila Farouk, who provided an external filming unit from the Egyptian TV, contributed to filming the song at the foot of the pyramid and filming inside the university campus, with the participation of about 150 male and female students from the university choir team.

The Beijing Olympic Winter Games Organizing Committee has displayed the joint artwork on the Beijing Olympic Winter Games Organizing Committee website, and on the website of the Chinese People’s Newspaper, in addition to the “Bili bili” website (the Chinese equivalent of Twitter). It has more than 4 billion views.