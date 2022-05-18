Veracruz.- The Attorney General of the State of Veracruz (FGE) confirmed this afternoon thethe arrest of Antonio de Jesús “N” as allegedly responsible for the murder of Yesenia Mollinedo and Johana García, Veracruz journalists. Later, relatives and friends of the accused gathered and demonstrated blocking a street to demand that the Prosecutor’s Office release him. They assure it is a mistake and have evidence that Antonio was working on the day and at the time of the events.

The arrest warrant was executed by members of the National Anti-kidnapping Coordination (CONASE). Antonio was arrested for his alleged involvement in the crime against both communicators as material author of this murder.

The family of the accused has already informed the media that the detention of Antonio de Jesús is unjust since He is a student at Tecnológico de Xalapa while he works as a food delivery man. On the day of the incident, according to his relatives, the young man was working and would have gone to get a Costco supermarket membership just when the attack against Yesenia and Johana was carried out in Cosoleacaque.

A family member stated that they had already gone to the State Human Rights Commission (CEDH) to follow up on the case.

“We were all with him on the day of the events, we lived together; we work at the Taquería el Buen Pastor and there are the videos, we are already requesting them, from May 9, where we dined there, so there is no way they can say that he was, they presume him as the gunman who murdered the journalists,” said one of his colleagues.

They claim it is a confusion to be homonymous of the person on which there is an arrest warrant and they also point out that they do not know the nickname “El Mara” to refer to the student and delivery man.

“He has not left Xalapa, they give him a nickname alias ‘El Mara’; where he has never been called that in his life, he has never had that nickname (…); he is a student, a delivery man like all of us “said another delivery man.

Sharp at 8:14 Sinaloa time, The Veracruz Prosecutor’s Office reported the release of Antonio de Jesús affirming that “the person detained by elements of CONASE as likely responsible for the crime of intentional homicide, to the detriment of the director of the portal El Veraz, Yessenia Mollinedo Falconi, and the reporter Sheila Johana García Olivera, upon validating his identity by this prosecutor’s office and determining that it was a homonym, he was released immediately to avoid violating his rights.”

What is known so far about the double murder?

Inside a gray Ford Fiesta, Yesenia was pronounced dead at the crime scene, while Johana lost her life aboard an ambulance on the way to the hospital.

Security cameras from a well-known self-service store gave clues to the identity of the aggressors who would have traveled on a motorcycle after fatally wounding Yesenia Mollinedo and Johana García.

Information was spread on social networks linking Mollinedo with delinquency, a line of investigation that was strongly rejected by his brother and also a journalist, Ramiro Mollinedo, who called on the authorities to give a prompt resolution to the case and, also, to clean up the image of his sister, who was being defamed by morbid information that spread on the internet.

Both journalists had been the target of attacks and intimidation prior to their murder.

Sheila Johanna suffered an armed attack on his home in 2021. Act for which there is no detainee.

Yesenia, for her part, would have suffered death threats on April 30 and May 4 of this year and was the victim of a physical assault in 2016 that would have caused since then, health complications in one of her breasts, product of the injury suffered.

You may be interested in reading:

Meanwhile, the prosecutor’s office claims to continue with the search operation in coordination with federal and state authorities to arrest and prosecute those responsible for the double murder, affirming that there would be no impunity for the aggressors.