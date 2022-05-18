Home page politics

Of: Andrew Schmid

According to a survey, Annalena Baerbock, here in conversation with Olaf Scholz, is the most popular federal minister. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Baerbock and Habeck are the most popular Scholz ministers. The Chancellor, on the other hand, falls down in the ranking – as do his party colleagues Lauterbach and Lambrecht.

Berlin – The reservations at the beginning of the office were great. As the first woman in the Foreign Office. Especially after a federal election campaign, which can then be seen as a defeat rather than a victory. Now, half a year as German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock seems to have arrived. The Green politician is the most popular minister in Germany.

Scholz Minister: Baerbock and Habeck the most popular

According to a survey by the opinion research institute Ipsos, Baerbock leads the ranking of the most popular federal ministers for the first time. 29 percent of Germans rate Baerbock’s work on a scale of 1 to 10 as very satisfactory (8-10), at the beginning of the year there were only half as many (16 percent). At the same time, the proportion of those who are very dissatisfied (1-3) has fallen from 39 percent in January to 31 percent today.

In any case, Baerbock is only the second member of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s cabinet to be more popular compared to the last survey in March. Greens colleague Robert Habeck also increases in the ranking. 27 percent are very satisfied with his work (+5). No other minister has recorded a greater increase in satisfaction since the last survey. Since January, the proportion of those who are satisfied has even increased by eleven percentage points. This means that the Economics Minister has moved up from 4th to 2nd place in the popularity rankings.

Olaf Scholz: Chancellor slips in popularity ranking

And Scholz? Apparently, the Germans are finding it increasingly difficult to maneuver through the crisis surrounding the Ukraine war. 20 percent are now very satisfied with the Chancellor’s work. In March it was 27 percent. Bitter for Scholz: Almost every third (32 percent) evaluates the work of the SPD politician very negatively.

If you look at net satisfaction, i.e. the difference between those who are very satisfied and very dissatisfied, Scholz has recorded a sharp decline of 19 percentage points since the beginning of the year, while Baerbock (+21) and Habeck (+13) have increased significantly over the same period .

Federal government: The five most popular Scholz ministers

very happy with the work 29 percent 27 percent 23 percent 20 percent 19 percent

Scholz cabinet: Lauterbach loses in the ranking – Lambrecht clearly the least popular minister

The biggest losers in the ranking, however, are Scholz’ SPD colleagues Karl Lauterbach and Christine Lambrecht. Health Minister Lauterbach was still the most popular federal minister in March. In May, however, the proportion of respondents who indicated that they were very satisfied with their work fell significantly from 31 to 23 percent. More than one in three (34 percent) rated Lauterbach’s work negatively. In this category, he ranks at the bottom of the list of ministers, while his approval means third place. Means: Lauterbach continues to polarize: There are many people who appreciate the health experts. But also some who disapprove of his work.

Last in the ranking is Defense Minister Lambrecht. 42 percent of Germans are very dissatisfied with the work of the SPD politician, only just under every tenth respondent (11 percent) rates her work positively. The background is probably not only their unfortunate ministerial decisions about arms deliveries to Ukraine, but also reports of private misconduct. Finance Minister Christian Lindner (20 percent satisfied | 31 percent dissatisfied) and Transport Minister Volker Wissing (11 percent satisfied | 34 percent dissatisfied) also lost compared to the March survey. Family Minister Lisa Paus is new in the ranking. She had only followed Anne Spiegel two weeks before the interview. The popularity ratings of the previously unknown Green politician therefore appear to be of little significance.

Federal government: The five most unpopular Scholz ministers

very dissatisfied with the job 42 percent 36 percent 35 percent 35 percent 35 percent

The fact that only two federal ministers are becoming more popular (Baerbock, Habeck) does not seem to speak for the reputation of the traffic light coalition. She is currently under pressure anyway, mainly because of her Ukraine policy. To make matters worse for the traffic light: two lost state elections in Schleswig-Holstein and North Rhine-Westphalia for the SPD and FDP, while the opposition party CDU triumphed. Incidentally, the Greens also made significant gains in the May elections. Like their former party leaders Baerbock and Habeck. (as)