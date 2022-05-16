The explosion of the gas cylinder in the municipality of Venice caused the collapse of a house and one injured

Over the last few hours, sad news has come that has shocked the whole community of San Donà Piave. A few days there was an explosion of one gas bottle in the small town of Venice. The tragic episode caused the partial collapse of a house. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

During Sunday afternoon May 15, 2022, a small town in Venice was devastated by a tragic episode. In San Donà Piave, a gas cylinder exploded suddenly. Because of the violent explosion a house partially collapsed and one person was injured.

It goes without saying that the rescue: Suem 118 health personnel and firefighters. The latter proceeded to look for other victims or injured who were trapped in the rubble. We are currently only aware of one wound who, due to the explosion, reported severe burns. The latter was immediately rescued and transported to the hospital.

In the meantime, the firefighters, coming from the San Donà barracks, are digging among the rubble to find any survivors. In light of this, they decided to involve one in the research as well special team And canine unit. Therefore, the specialists are also receiving help from the dogs.

Explosion in San Donà Piave, municipality of Venice: the testimony of the residents

According to what was reported by the beniformati, the explosion occurred around 15:00 on Sunday 15 May in via Venerino Zanutto. There were also witnesses to the incident residents who heard a loud roar and then the sound of the collapse of the building. Currently it has only been speculated that the origin of the explosion was the gas cylinder. To know for sure what led to the origin of the dramatic episode we will have to wait for the results of the authorities that are testing the hypothesis formulated.