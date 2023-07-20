Venice 2089 is a narrative and exploratory video game set in a Venice of the future affected by the effects of climate change, winner of the latest edition of Red Bull Indie Forge and, recently, of the Best Italian Debut Game award obtained during the Italian Video Game Awards 2023. Made by Safe Place Studio, a very young independent development house founded in 2021, Venice 2089 now arrives on the main game consoles: on July 20, 2023 for Xbox and on July 27 for Plays station and Nintendo Switch.

Venice 2089 stars Nova, a teenager on vacation in her hometown. The storyline of the game is inspired by events that actually took place in the lagoon city in close to 2019. The record tides that have affected Venice are a reality that could have far more serious consequences than those we are used to today. The strong attachment that some team members have with this city was the starting point for giving life to the figure of the young teenager protagonist of the title who, aboard a hoverboard, will be called upon to explore the city and interact with the few remaining inhabitants to find some solution to the causes of the continuous flooding. Players will have the opportunity to explore two versions of the famous lagoon city: at low tide the Venetian capital appears not so different from today, but it is at high tide that the protagonist will have to move on raised platforms; some streets or alleys that are no longer accessible will therefore force Nova to find new ways to cross the city.

Indie Forge is the Red Bull initiative that every year brings together independent video game developers in Italy to give them the opportunity to get their project off the ground by receiving the necessary support. Also for this year, Red Bull Indie Forge has opened the nominations to development teams.