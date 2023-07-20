Home page politics

From: Robert Wagner

The Ukraine war increases the demand for tanks in Russia enormously. Observers see Moscow trying to return to a huge tank fleet of Soviet proportions.

Moscow – Russia is apparently massively ramping up the production of new battle tanks for use in the Ukraine war. As the Military Watch Magazine As reported today (July 20), Russian tank manufacturer Uralvagonzavod delivered a new batch of T-90M tanks and modernized T-72 tanks (T-72B3M) to the Russian army. This emerges from a statement by the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, in which the country’s defense companies are praised for their “good speed” and the location of the new tanks is named “in the zone of military special operations”. The latter is the Moscow regime’s official wording for the war in Ukraine.

Supplies come from the largest tank factory in the world

As early as March 2023, hundreds of new T-90M tanks are said to have been delivered to Vladimir Putin’s army, like this Military Watch Magazine reported. At the time, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev announced that 1,500 new battle tanks would be produced “this year alone”. The T-90M main battle tank, nicknamed “Proryv” (“Breakthrough”), is the latest version of the T-90 developed in the 1990s. Hailed by Putin as “the best tank in the world,” it makes up the bulk of the Russian tank fleet.

The T-90M Proryv (“Breakthrough”), shown here during an exercise in Russian-held Ukraine, is now the backbone of the Russian armored fleet. © IMAGO/Stanislav Krasilnikov

The Uralvagonzavod enterprise is the backbone of the production of new main battle tanks. It is a subsidiary of the state-owned armaments company Rostec and operates the only one of the five major Soviet-era armaments factories that still produces tanks. The high export demand for the T-90 ensured that main battle tanks continued to be produced there even after the end of the Cold War, and on a scale that “far exceeded the total production of all tank plants in the western world, Japan and South Korea combined,” writes the Military Watch Magazine. The Uralvagonzavod plant is considered the largest tank factory in the world.

Russia may want to go back to a tank fleet of Soviet proportions

Russian orders for new tanks were “negligible” before 2022 like that Military Watch Magazine writes. Russia’s war against Ukraine now requires a significant increase in the production of tanks and other armaments. “Sure, some time ago we didn’t think this would be necessary. But it became a necessity,” Medvedev said in March. In recent months, there have been increasing reports of massive losses of main battle tanks on the Russian side, which is likely to lead to a currently sharp increase in domestic demand for new main battle tanks.

Rostec then announced at the end of June 2023 that the Uralvagonzavod armaments factory would from now on only produce T-72, T-80, T-90 main battle tanks. Until recently, freight cars, coaches and military vehicles were also produced there. The Bulgarian military observers from bulgarianmilitary.com see this decision as confirmation of their suspicion that Russia is trying to return to the Soviet concept of a fleet of many thousands of tanks.

More than 1,000 new T-90Ms expected for Putin’s army in 2023

Production is also running at full speed at two other large Russian armaments companies, Kurganmashzavod and Omsktransmash Editorial network Germany reported in early July. Infantry fighting vehicles are manufactured at the Kurganmashzavod factory, for which 2,200 new employees are said to have been hired since last year. The Omsktransmash concern no longer produces new tanks, but modernizes older models of the T-80 type. The production of armaments there is said to have quadrupled.

It is expected that in 2023 the Russian army will receive more than 1000 T-90M tanks. This is still small compared to Soviet-era peacetime order sizes, but still represents a huge increase over post-Soviet procurement rates from 1992 to 2022. The acquisition of factory-new vehicles is complemented by the upgrade and modernization of older Soviet-era tanks, most notably the T-72 and T-80 models.