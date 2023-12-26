In November of this year, the Public Ministry of Venezuela confirmed that the case surrounding Canserbero's death would be reopened, eight years after his death was recorded in the city of Maracay.

Since that time, new details of the investigation have been revealed. For example, it was stated that It would not have been a suicide, as was said at the time.

Now, this December 26, it came to light that The Prosecutor's Office managed to obtain a confession from Natalia Améstica, who said she was responsible for the singer's death.

On January 19, 2015, the world of Hispanic rap mourned the death of the famous singer Tirone González, known artistically as Canserbero. That same day, the body of Carlos Molnar, a friend of the musician, was also found.

His followers could not believe that his death was a suicide, as the authorities dictated at that time, and as he stated the only witness, Natalia Améstica.

Now, eight years later, the case seems to take a drastic turn, after obtaining macabre testimony from Améstica, who confessed that she ended the lives of both subjects and manipulated the scene.

The new details of the case

At noon this Tuesday, December 26, 2023, Attorney General Tarek William Saab called a press conference to give the latest details of the investigation.

The official stated that the alleged perpetrators of the double homicide would have been identified.

It's about brothers Natalia Améstica and Guillermo Améstica, who had been charged with the crimes of false attestation and obstruction of justice.

“Today the name of Tirone González is vindicated nationally and internationallyto those who wanted to expose him as a schizophrenic,” said Saab, after mentioning that, at first, the thesis was put forward that the singer had killed his friend and then ended his own life.

It was learned that in recent years Saab had been interested in the case, and that after obtaining permission to reopen it and encountering several inconsistencies, he finally found revealing details after personally interviewing the accused.

“At midnight on December 19, Natalia and Guillermo asked to speak with me again to confess what happened that day, and they proceeded to provide the most decisive and transcendental revelation about this case,” said the Prosecutor.

In the interview, which lasted 12 hours, Natalia narrated that she premeditatedly murdered her romantic partner Carlos Molnar and Tirone González.

'Homicides out of resentment and a lot of hatred towards both'

“She carries out the murders out of resentment and a lot of hatred towards both of them. She murders her partner with whom she lived for 10 years, Carlos Molnar, because according to her He decided not to pay the money invested on the tour they had just done during December 2014 in Argentina and Chile,” said the Prosecutor.

While the causes of Canserbero's death would be because “he always maintained an indifferent attitude towards her, not returning her greeting and not wanting to be her friend.”

This happened that day

He goes to the sofa where Canserbero was sleeping in the living room, and stabs him twice in the side.

The woman would have given them a medicine to make them sleep, Alpram. He poured a 10-milligram dose into a tea that he then offered to both subjects.

He then attacked them with a sharp weapon, stabbing them fatally.

“Then he calls his brother Guillermo who arrives with 3 Sebin officials who advise him for a thousand dollars each on how he should modify the crime scene, in order to simulate the homicide-suicide resulting from a fight.”

They hit Canserbero in the face “destroying his face” and Guillermo stabbed Carlos several more. All this around 9 p.m.

They moved the singer's body to the kitchen and at 5 am they threw his body out the window, simulating a suicide.

