With the upcoming release of The Last of Us Part II Remastered, many are wondering why Sony has focused so much on re-releasing classic games. Well, the information leaked by Insomniac Games finally gives us an answer, And the public simply does not stop buying these types of experiences.

According to leaked documents, PlayStation remasters and remakes sell like hot cakes, especially during their launch. Taking as an example The Last of Usthe title sold three million units during its launch period, while The Last of Us Part I sold seven million in the same time.

For its part, Marvel's Spider-Man sold most of its units during its intermediate life period, while its remastering had a fantastic start. In this way, it is clear that PlayStation sees remasters as a way to make big profits quickly, and without spending as many resources as a completely new game would need.

This shows that, once again, it is the minority that is the most vocal. Information like the one that was leaked makes it clear that users do want to see remasters and remakes of old games, even if they come from just one generation ago. Thus, It will be interesting to see how it goes The Last of Us Part II Remastered when it arrives on the PlayStation 5 on January 19, 2024.

After The Last of Us Part II Remastered, It is very likely that Sony will give us more and more remasters, especially in years where we don't see many AAA releases from PlayStation Studios. On related topics, the original God of War trilogy could be getting a remaster. Likewise, director of The Last of Us Part II Remastered defends the remastering.

Editor's Note:

Remasters can feel like a coin in the air. On the one hand, they offer the public the opportunity to enjoy something they may never have played for the first time, and they may even have additional content for all fans. However, there are also cases where we only see a couple of touch-ups without much to justify their existence.

Via: reddit