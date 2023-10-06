Caracas (AFP) – The Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant against the opposition Juan Guaidó and will request a red alert from Interpol, based on investigations by a court in the United States disclosed by the press, prosecutor Tarek William Saab announced this Thursday.

Prosecutors were appointed “to issue an arrest warrant against him and the respective request for a red alert from Interpol so that this subject pays for these crimes that the justice of the United States of America today knows and disseminates,” Saab said in a speech. televised from the Public Ministry.

The investigation joins 27 others that already weigh on Guaidó, at the head of a symbolic interim government that was supported by the United States and fifty governments that ignored the re-election of President Nicolás Maduro in 2018, considering it “fraudulent.”

The crimes charged against Guaidó, who escaped to the United States last April, are: treason, usurpation of functions, profit or extraction of money, securities or public goods, money laundering and association to commit a crime.

“Guaidó used resources from PDVSA (Petróleos de Venezuela) to cause losses close to or greater than 19 billion dollars,” said the prosecutor, supported by “revelations” provided to the press “by a federal court in the United States.”

Saab also pointed out that since 2019, 288 arrest warrants have been issued for investigations involving Guaidó, with 129 of the opposition’s collaborators detained and 63 “accomplices” convicted.