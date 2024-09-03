LThe Bolivarian National Armed Forces reported this Monday, September 2, the location of an aircraft in the state of Apureon the border with Colombia, which is reported to be linked to drug trafficking.

The announcement was made by the strategic operational commander of the National Armed Forces, Domingo Hernández Lárez, through a publication in X in which he gave details of the operation.

The plane entered Venezuela without authorization

According to authorities, “reconnaissance and interdiction of hostile aircraft” missions are being carried out in Venezuelan territory. As part of these operations, the affected aircraft was found.

Besides, He also reported the discovery of a clandestine runway that would be used by drug trafficking.The aircraft reportedly landed there without authorization from any regulatory entity.

“Information was requested from the military and civil air traffic services departments, who They reported not having information on the authorization of any aircraft in said municipality and coordinates to operate in that area“, the official said.

#FANB In missions of reconnaissance and interdiction of hostile aircraft and disabling of clandestine runways used by drug trafficking TANCOL, an aircraft was sighted on the ground next to the unauthorized runway AP-06 south of the state of Apure, according to the characteristics… pic.twitter.com/jg3w4CWZpc — GJ. Domingo Hernandez Larez (@dhernandezlarez) September 2, 2024

According to the official, the aircraft was used by the “TANCOL” which is the name given by the Venezuelan government to armed groups (armed terrorist drug traffickers from Colombia).

As a result, she declared herself hostile and was “neutralized.” The post includes photos and coordinates of the place where she was found.

The confiscated aircraft is a Cessna 152 type plane and, according to Hernandez, was camouflaged among the trees. It also mentions that it was destroyed because “it was presumed that it was being used by groups generating violence linked to the cross-border crime of drug trafficking, transfer of irregular elements and weapons.”

Finally, he recalled the country’s sovereignty with respect to airspace: “The Venezuelan State will freely exercise territorial sovereignty in its airspace, supra-adjacent and ultra-terrestrial.”

The official did not provide details about the people arrested in the midst of the discovery or those responsible for the operation being carried out by the Venezuelan Armed Forces.

