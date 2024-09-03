Today Sony has had to give bad news about its latest exclusive release for PS5, Concorda shooter that since its first revelation did not end up pleasing users who in the end did not support it since it went on sale last August 23And this is noticeable when you look at the metrics in which its peak of players did not go above 500 users, and then had a significant drop that is unfortunately lower than the previously mentioned figure.

As mentioned by specialized media and analysts, the game developed by Firewalk Studioswould have sold a little more than 25,000 copies, of which 10,000 would have been taken from Steam and another 15,000 of PlayStation 5. It is striking that many of the users on the console would have paid the 40 USD for the title, adding that it was 100% necessary to have the PS Plus service to be able to play it in its entirety.

More comments from analysts suggest that the failure behind this game is due to a poor marketing campaign, high price for the type of game it is and the fact that it doesn’t have an element that distinguishes it enough from other hero shooters to stand out from them. They add that if it had started with the free-to-play approach, people might have taken the risk of trying it, but in the end the money barrier managed to keep them away.

Here is what was mentioned:

Concord’s launch as a premium game limited its audience numbers and user acquisition. The more people play a game, the more engaging it is. Network effects are crucial to building a healthy, engaged ecosystem. The game should have been released for free, or at least as part of a PlayStation Plus subscription, to give it a fighting chance in this overcrowded genre. It’s not too late for that to happen, of course, but the damage could have already been done. First impressions matter.

It is worth mentioning that the next one September 6th It will be the last one for the active servers of the game, and once this is done a refund will be made both for those who purchased it on console and also on PCIn fact, it is no longer possible to buy it at this time and the option of getting your money back is also aimed at those who bought it physically, being able to ask official distributors and stores for this guarantee.

Remember that Concord can still be played for a couple more days.

Via: Eurogamer

Author’s note: In the letter they mentioned that they are going to start rethinking what will happen with the franchise, that means that maybe they will start working on making it free to play and releasing it that way.