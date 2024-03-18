According to a report published by Unitythe company behind the graphics engine of the same name, the 62% of development studios who exploit this engine are actively using the potential ofAI for creating video games.

According to the report, the average time for publishing a video game has gone from 218 days in 2022 to 304 today. In practice, a lengthening of the development process is confirmed, which is also one of the reasons why the opportunities offered by AI are so attractive. 71% of studies surveyed by Unity reported that AI has improved the creation processreducing the time needed to complete jobs.

From the survey, we learn that this technology is used in most cases for improve character animations, to write game code or at least to speed up this process. There is also no lack of adoption to generate levels and artistic works, writing and narrative design and automated playtesting.

68% of interviewees explained that one of the main reasons why AI is used is because it allows reduce prototyping times. In 2023, 96% of studios expect to spend three months or less on prototyping, compared to 85% the previous year, when times were longer. Another very popular use, 56% to be precise, is for word building and in 64% of these cases AI is used to create the NPCs that populate the game world.