According to a report published by Unitythe company behind the graphics engine of the same name, the 62% of development studios who exploit this engine are actively using the potential ofAI for creating video games.
According to the report, the average time for publishing a video game has gone from 218 days in 2022 to 304 today. In practice, a lengthening of the development process is confirmed, which is also one of the reasons why the opportunities offered by AI are so attractive. 71% of studies surveyed by Unity reported that AI has improved the creation processreducing the time needed to complete jobs.
From the survey, we learn that this technology is used in most cases for improve character animations, to write game code or at least to speed up this process. There is also no lack of adoption to generate levels and artistic works, writing and narrative design and automated playtesting.
68% of interviewees explained that one of the main reasons why AI is used is because it allows reduce prototyping times. In 2023, 96% of studios expect to spend three months or less on prototyping, compared to 85% the previous year, when times were longer. Another very popular use, 56% to be precise, is for word building and in 64% of these cases AI is used to create the NPCs that populate the game world.
Not everyone is interested in AI
Is it all pink and flowers? Not really and in fact there are some development studios that are not interested or hesitant in using AI, but not for the ethical reasons you may be thinking. In fact, 43% say they don't have time to experiment with this technology, while 24% admitted they did not have the necessary know-how. The remaining percentage declared that they did not know what artificial intelligence is capable of doing and only 3% chose the “other” option.
The numbers reported by Unity are higher, but still in line, with those of the survey carried out by the organization of the Game Developer Conference a few months ago, in which 50% of the developers interviewed admitted to using tools based on generative AI. On the other hand, 84% also stated that they were worried about the use of this technology in the sector.
#Unity #development #studios
Leave a Reply