With the aim of encouraging blood donation, a benefit was announced for those who do so. The initiative aims to motivate more people to come. The campaign is from the American Red Cross and states that blood donors will be able to receive an Amazon gift card. Find out the details below.

According to information from the Red Cross, The United States is facing a blood shortage that is already bordering on a state of emergency, given that donations have reached the lowest figure in the last twenty years. The organization has warned that the number of donations has fallen by approximately 40 percent, and they do not expect the situation to change considering the cold winter weather.

Although people may consider the issue not of much importance, the reality is that a drop in blood bank supply can cause serious problems in emergency and other medical procedures. Reason why, to encourage a greater number of people to donate, The Red Cross is offering a special promotion this month.

Anyone who donates blood, platelets or plasma during the month of February will receive a $20 Amazon gift card. It should be noted that the gift card will be sent via email and not physically delivered.

Regarding this initiative, Amazon shared on the Red Cross website. “Amazon generously donates gift cards to support blood drive promotions that help the Red Cross recruit donors and ensure patients have access to life-saving blood products. “Blood recipients include cancer patients, accident victims, and patients with sickle cell anemia, a disease that disproportionately affects people of African descent.”

Blood donors have decreased over the years.

Requirements to donate blood in the United States

To donate blood you can go to any of the Red Cross centers in the United States. However, it is important to note that, To ensure the safety of both patients and donors there are some requirements that must be met depending on the type of donation.

Blood donation:

Donation frequency: every 56 days, up to six times a year. You should be in good health and feel well. You must be at least 16 years old in most states. It must weigh at least 50 kilos. See also Inflation in Brazil slows down in recent months and closes March with 0.71%

Platelet donation:

Donation frequency: every seven days, up to 24 times a year. You should be in good health and feel well. You must be at least 17 years old in most states. It must weigh at least 50 kilos.

Plasma donation: