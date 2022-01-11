With calmer and more serene spirits, the triumph of the Venezuelan opposition in Barinas After the elections last Sunday, he left an important lesson: the objectives are achieved by joining forces.

Despite adverse conditions and a series of obstacles, support for a single opposition candidate led to more than 20 years of dominance chavista They will come to an end showing a weakness in electoral terms for the Madurismo.

Weakness explained by political consultant Pablo Andrés Quintero due to the lack of block voting of the population of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) that ended up leading to the defeat of the former vice president and former foreign minister Jorge Arreaza.

“Their mobilization mechanisms were not efficient enough as they appeared to be. They were weakened by people’s mistrust in the government, ”says Quintero.

The lack of connection and listening to the foundations of the chavismo They also influenced the results of this January 9 in the governorate of Barinas. This, added to the fact that the mechanisms of social control lost strength.

“This process should call for the reflection of Chavismo, since the behavior of its militants is no longer the same because they feel abandoned by the ruling party,” adds the consultant.

And while the ruling party continues to decline in its intention to vote, Sergio Garrido, of the Democratic Unity Table (MUD), is now the elected governor of Barinas thanks to the fact that all the main opposition focused on supporting him and even Freddy Superlano himself, whose victory in the elections on November 21 was rejected, added your support by giving a show of detachment.

The governor-elect of the state of Barinas, Sergio Garrido, speaks to the media in Barinas (Venezuela).

“The Unit is more than a card, it is a form,” says political scientist Ángel Medina. For the former deputy, when the support is overwhelming, regardless of who the candidate is, results are achieved, since “sectarianism” is avoided.

In fact, the Venezuelan opposition has achieved good results every time it goes together, as happened in the 2015 elections with the National Assembly that continues to preside today. Juan Guaidó. At that time, after many years, the factors opposed to Chavismo achieved a majority in Parliament, so much so that the ruling party decided not to return to session.

For analysts, what happened in Barinas marks the challenge of the opposition to enhance its ability to build in unity. Well, if what happened only remains as an anecdote, Chavismo could use its resources to impose the figure of a “protector”, an official who is in charge of taking away powers from the elected governor and, in that way, retaking power in four years. “The cradle of the revolution.”

ANA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

EL TIEMPO correspondent

CARACAS

