The words of the rossoblu coach at the end of the match with Bologna , which ended with the result of 2-1 thanks to the goals of Pavoletti and Pereiro for Cagliari and Orsolini, author of the goal that unlocked the game. Mazzarri’s considerations in response to journalists’ questions are different:

“I didn’t have a large squad available, the guys who played tonight gave their soul against a very strong team. The team that played today played and won against Sassuolo, we deserved the victory. I have to congratulate Pereiro, he was used and found again. He gave so much for these three points. They are guys who have embraced my tactical creed, my game, I am starting to see my team. My last experience was in Turin where we were in the first place. place in the recovery of the ball, I also have to congratulate Lovato who gave solidity to the defense. We are the youngest defense in the league, congratulations to everyone “.