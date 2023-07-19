The Justice of Venezuela has ruled a sentence of six years in prison for a woman of Venezuelan nationality who was discovered ingesting 59 cocaine finger cotswith a total weight of 536 grams.

The verdict was issued by the court after the defendant confessed her crime before the military, who They intercepted her while she was traveling on public transport in the Bolívar municipality of Táchira state, border area with Colombia.



The woman will have to pay six years in prison.

According to the Public Ministry (MP), the seizure of the drug accommodation occurred on April 20 during a security inspection carried out by the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB).

During the control, the woman showed signs of nervousness, which raised suspicions among the officers.

Subsequently, he confessed to carrying illegal substances in his body, which led to his transfer to health centers to receive medical attention.

The tests carried out confirmed the presence of foreign bodies in the defendant’s stomach, and the necessary medical procedures were carried out for her to expel the 59 cocaine finger cots.

Since then, The woman was arrested and put on trial for the crime of “trafficking of narcotic and psychotropic substances in the form of concealment”. The court issued the sentence of six years in prison, which he will serve in a prison located in the state of Táchira.

So far this year, the police and military authorities of Venezuela almost 9,000 people have been arrested for crimes related to drug trafficking. These efforts have led to the seizure of 24 tons of narcotics, the government reported last week.

